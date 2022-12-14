SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — A woman surrendered after a 12-hour standoff with police over a kidnapping on Tuesday, according to the San Bruno Police Department.

The incident took place on the 100 block of Portola Way just before 1 a.m. SBPD dispatch received a report of a male victim in distress in the area, and officers found him nearby. SBPD says the man had been kidnapped in San Francisco by a woman and then taken to the house on Portola Way. The victim told police it was here that he was assaulted and strangled after an argument.

Police say the man was able to flee the residence and find help with residents nearby. Officers tried to negotiate with the suspect for over 12 hours. She was later identified as a 47-year-old woman from San Bruno.

KRON On is streaming now

Crisis negotiators with the South San Francisco Police Department convinced the suspect to surrender peacefully, and she was taken into custody at the scene. The suspect was later booked at San Mateo County Jail on charges connected to attempted murder, kidnapping, false imprisonment, assault with a deadly weapon and robbery.

Police say though there has been much public concern about the large police presence in the area, there is no greater threat to the public at this time.