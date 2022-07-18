STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — Police arrested a homeless woman Sunday in Stockton who is suspected of setting fire to a tent with two people inside, leaving a man dead, police said.

Erica Mora, 40, was detained and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail and is set to appear in court Tuesday afternoon. Police said a 40-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man were inside a tent on July 7, at 5:33 p.m. in Mormon Slough near Airport Way when Mora allegedly lit the tent on fire with an accelerant and walked away.

The man, not yet identified, was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. The woman was also taken to a hospital with severe injuries, according to police. Police said Mora was allegedly dating the man. When she saw him with another woman, she burned the tent with the two inside, according to police.

