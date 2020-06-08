Woman verbally attacks mother as 8-year-old sobs at California BLM protest, video shows

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Video that appears to show a woman verbally attacking an 8-year-old and her mother during a Black Lives Matter protest in California Friday has gone viral on social media. ​

Erika Baze didn’t want to go on camera to limit trauma to her daughter, but she agreed to talk to sister station KGET about what happened.

​​Baze recorded the video as she and her daughter headed home after the protest in Northwest Bakersfield Friday afternoon.​

​Baze, who is white, has been participating in BLM demonstrations without her daughter, who kept asking to go. On Friday, Baze agreed to take her for the first time.

​​The protest began around 6 p.m. One group protesting the death of George Floyd and police brutality was met by counter-protesters carrying American flags and “Make America Great Again” flags on opposite corners of an intersection.​

​About an hour into the demonstration, Baze decided it was time to head home.​ She said they were walking back to their car when a woman confronted them.

Baze said the woman told them they weren’t welcome in the area and that she was going to call the police. Baze said the woman tried to get violent so she started recording video.

At one point, the woman said, ‘I will f-ing kill you’ before her shirtless husband dragged her away.

Baze’s daughter can be heard in the background sobbing in fear, telling her mother she’s scared​.

​A KGET reporter tried contacting the woman in the video for comment but was unable to reach her.​

​Erika Baze said her daughter is feeling a lot better since Friday.​

The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating the incident. ​