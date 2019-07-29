Woman walking on Bay Bridge causes traffic jam

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A woman is causing major traffic jams after it was reported that she was walking on the Bay Bridge.

The traffic is delayed going into San Francisco.

Witnesses say sh was casually walking in the middle of the lanes.

As of 5:41 p.m., the road is cleared on the bridge westbound, before Treasure Island.

There is stopped traffic back to The MacArthur Maze and a delay of 51 minutes, according to officials.

This is ongoing, check back for more updates.