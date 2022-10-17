ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A woman’s body was found ablaze on a foot trail in Antioch, according to a press release from Antioch Police Department.

Around 5:36 a.m. on Monday a resident called into the Antioch Dispatch Center and reported a small fire on the paved trail located north of Lopez Drive.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (FPD) were called to the scene and found a human body on the fire. FPD called Antioch police to respond to the scene while crews worked to extinguish the blaze. Multiple APD officers arrived on scene with FPD arson investigators.

The victim was determined to be a woman and she died of her injuries at the scene. Her identity, race and age is still unknown. The suspects left the scene and have not been found.

APD’s Investigations Bureau worked with crime scene investigators and detectives from the Violent Crimes and Special Operations Units to begin the investigation. Detectives are interviewing witnesses as well as residents in the area to identify the victim and any potential persons of interest.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the APD non-emergency line at 925-778-2441 or Detective Whitaker at 925-779-6890. You can also text a tip to 274637 using the key word ANTIOCH.