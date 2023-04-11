(KRON) — A body was found in the water off the Berkeley Marina on Monday, the Berkeley Police Department has confirmed. The body was found around 6:49 p.m. after a caller reported seeing it floating against the rocks at Hs Lordships restaurant on Seawall Drive.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a female victim floating against the rocks, police said. The Berkeley Fire Department responded to the scene to assist and helped retrieve the body from the water. Firefighters began life-saving measures but were unable to revive the victim.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Alameda County Coroner’s Office responded and transported the deceased woman. Berkeley police are conducting an investigation. The deceased woman has not yet been identified.