SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A woman who was traveling the wrong way on the Bay Bridge at 100 mph with two children in the car has been taken into custody, the California Highway Patrol confirmed. Just before 4 a.m. on Tuesday, a CHP San Francisco officer saw a Honda Sedan traveling westbound on the eastbound lanes of the bridge at 100 mph.

There was a construction zone established on the eastbound side of the bridge from 1st Street to Treasure Island and an officer positioned within the closure west of Treasure Island responded to intercept the wrong-way vehicle at the Treasure Island tunnel, the CHP said.

The car attempted to pass the officer, who tried to disable the speeding vehicle by ramming it, as there was more eastbound traffic approaching. The vehicle then turned around and began heading east on the eastbound lanes of the bridge toward Oakland.

The officer again attempted to stop the vehicle by using a tip maneuver. It didn’t work, police said. The vehicle crossed the bridge and got onto the southbound 880 continuing to speed at 100 mph. The driver exited the freeway at 98th Avenue and came to a stop at a residence in San Leandro, police said.

The driver then got out of the car and ran toward the residence’s doorway. After a brief standoff, she was taken into custody. It was later discovered that two children — ages 6 and 8 — were in the back of the vehicle. The children were taken to a hospital for precautionary measures, but were not injured, police said.

The driver was arrested at 4:27 a.m. for what police describe as “various charges,” including child endangerment. She was taken to the hospital for precautionary measures. Although no injuries were reported, the driver is still in the hospital according to police.

She was identified as a woman born in 1989. She is related to the children.