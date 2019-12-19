Woman pleads for safe return of dog, stolen outside SF grocery store

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A San Francisco woman hired a pilot to fly a banner over the city Wednesday with her dog’s information plastered all over it, in hopes that someone recognizes the dog and gets him home.

Jackson, a 30-pound blue-eyed pup, has been missing since Saturday.

The plane was unable to take off on Wednesday due to bad weather.

The owner of the dog hopes it will be able to fly out on Thursday.

For now she is doing everything she can on the ground to get her little Jackson back home.

Emilie Talermo, Jackson’s owner says, “Please just bring him back. I’ll give you money. I’ll do anything for my dog.”

Talermo is heartbroken. Her five year old 30-pound miniature Australian Shepherd has been missing since Saturday morning.

Talermo explains, “Came out within five minutes, eight minutes max and he was gone.”

The owner tied Jackson off to a bench right outside a Bernal Heights grocery store. She went inside for just a few minutes and when she came back out Jackson was gone.

Talermo said, “I sprinted up and down the streets screaming his name in pure panic.”

Surveillance video shows from the Good Life grocery store on Cortland Avenue, just seconds before Jackson went missing.

Over the past five days, more than 3,000 flyers have been handed out in San Francisco and more than $7,000 dollars have been raised to find this blue-eyed dog.

San Francisco Police say there are no leads yet.

⚠️ Stolen Dog ⚠️ #SFPD needs your help searching for Jackson! He’s a 5 year old Mini Australian Shepherd that was taken outside of the Good Life Grocery store this morning in the #Ingleside District. Let’s help get him back to his owner #SanFrancisco! pic.twitter.com/hyuLFMP8iw — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) December 14, 2019

Talermo hopes a plane flying over the city will encourage more people to look for Jackson and bring him home.

“I’m hoping wherever he is, he is being fed and cared for and i just hope he’s not chained up in a garage or something,” explained Talermo.

If you have seen Jackson or have any information on where he might be, contact the police immediately.

Latest Headlines: