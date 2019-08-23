Women ‘sexually battered’ on bus to San Ramon BART station, police say

SAN RAMON (KRON) — A 58-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually battering two woman earlier this month on a connector bus from Walnut Creek BART to San Ramon BART.

The San Ramon Police Department says victims’ statements and video evidence identified the suspect as Ernesto Acuna.

The incidents occurred between Aug. 12 and Aug. 14, police say.

The two victims believe a third woman may have been harmed by the suspect during the same time period.

Those who may have been a victim of the suspect or know of additional victims are asked to contact San Ramon Police Detective Scully at 925-973-2629.