WOODSIDE, Calif. (KRON) — A Woodside resident accused of lewd acts with a child two decades ago has been arrested, according to a news release from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. Alan Frank Russell of Woodside was arrested on March 2 by San Mateo Sheriff’s Detectives for lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14.

Detectives began investigating the case last summer on June 26, 2022. The case involved a child who was sexually assaulted over a span of eight years by a family friend, beginning when the child was 8 years old, police said. Russell was identified as the suspect and a $200,000 arrest warrant was issued for him. He was placed under arrest without incident, police said.

Since the acts in question occurred over 20 years ago, it is not known if there are other unidentified victims. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Pitts at (650) 599-4060.