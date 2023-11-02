(KRON) — A widespread outage that hit Workday Thursday morning appears to be resolved, according to Downdetector. Reports of the outage began coming in shortly before 5 a.m. and rose steadily throughout the morning.

Of the over 1,200 workers flooding Downdetector to report outages, 68% of them complained of problems with the website, 17% complained of server connection issues and 16% reported log-in issues.

Commenters on the Downdetector outage page reported difficulties logging in to the platform, problems sending verification emails, and trouble making purchase order receipts, among other issues.

As of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, the platform seemingly remained down. Visitors to the Workday website were met with a message that read, “Workday is currently unavailable.”

“We are experiencing a service interruption. Your service will be restored as quickly as possible,” the message continued. “We apologize for the inconvenience. If you are a Workday customer and require additional assistance please contact the Workday Administrator within your organization. Otherwise, please check back later.”

Shortly after 2 p.m., reports of outage problems began to taper off on Downdetector.

“Workday is backup!” wrote one commenter on the site.

Workday is an enterprise management cloud platform commonly used for HR, finance, planning, analytics and management. The company employs around 17,700 people and is headquartered in Pleasanton. Workday is used by 65 million people, according to a fact sheet on its website.

KRON4 reached out to Workday for comment regarding the outage. They sent back the following statement.

“Due to a power outage at one of our data centers, some customers have experienced a service interruption. We have restored service for 99% of impacted customers, and are working to get our remaining impacted customers back online as quickly as possible. Customer service is a core value at Workday, and we apologize for the challenges this has caused.”