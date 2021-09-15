16 de septiembre: Everything you need to know about ‘El Grito’ in Mexico

(KRON) — Mexican Independence Day begins with “El Grito”.

Mexican Independence Day is celebrated on Sept. 16, and “El Grito” takes place the night before — just before midnight.

“El Grito” refers to El Grito de Dolores, “the cry” that Father Miguel Hidalgo delivered to his parish on Sept. 16, 1810 in the small town of Dolores, located in central Mexico.

The cry was a call to the Mexican people to rise up against the Spaniards after dealing with three centuries of Spanish Rule in Mexico.

And now — the tradition remains more alive than ever.

Mexicans, Mexican Americans and others around the world gather on the night of Sept. 15 for “El Grito”.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO – SEPTEMBER 15: Fireworks are seen during the celebrations of Mexico’s Independence Day at Zocalo on September 15, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. This event also known as ‘El Grito’ marks the first one of President Lopez Obrador’s administration. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO – SEPTEMBER 15: General view of the celebrations of Mexico’s Independence Day at Zocalo on September 15, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. This event also known as ‘El Grito’ marks the first one of President Lopez Obrador’s administration. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Fireworks go off as people wave Mexican flags at the Zocalo square during the ceremony “The Shout” (El Grito) marking the start of Independence Day celebrations in Mexico City on September 15, 2019. (Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP) (Photo by PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images)

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO – SEPTEMBER 15: Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador delivers a speech as he gives the annual independence shout from the balcony of the National Palace to kick off Independence Day celebrations on September 15, 2020 in Mexico City, Mexico. This year, the El Zocalo square remains closed for the general public due to coronavirus restrictions. Every year the President marks the “Grito de Dolores” to commemorate the 1810 call to arms made by priest Miguel Hidalgo. The struggle for independence from Spain was finally achieved in 1821. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

“¡Viva México!”, “Long live Mexico!” can be heard during the celebratory night.

And as the tradition has continued, some tend to add their own spice to their grito.

Though it may seem silly to some, it’s truly a special night for those who participate.

After what Mexicans have been through and continue to go through, it’s almost a feeling of relief.

So if you hear some rowdy chants tonight, don’t worry — it’s just people celebrating a beautiful country and its culture.