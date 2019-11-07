89-year-old Auschwitz survivor under police protection after anti-Semitic threats

(CNN) — An 89-year-old Auschwitz survivor is now under police protection after receiving online and offline anti-Semitic threats in Italy, according to local reports.

Liliana Segre was only 13 when she was deported to Auschwitz. She is a Senator-for-life.

She recently created a parliamentary committee against hate, racism and anti-Semitism, known locally as the Segre Commission.

Segre has become the target of aggressive social media attacks each day lately.

She was assigned a security detail — two Carabinieri police force officers after far-right Forza Nuova party members put up a banner in Milan on Tuesday near where the woman was speaking for an event, according to local media outlets.

Right-wing opposition parties were absent when motion for the Segre Commission was approved last week.

Segre is one of the 25 under-14 children who survived after being deported to Auschwitz.