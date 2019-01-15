Airbnb will pay 4 lucky people to live in a remote Italian village for 3 months
GROTTOLE, Italy (KRON) - What could be better than a paid vacation in Italy where you'll get to live like a local, learn the Italian language, and eat lots and lots of pasta?
Yes, it's all true and the opportunity is yours thanks to Airbnb.
Airbnb is partnering with Wonder Grottole to give four lucky people a taste of the sweet life in Grottole.
Grottole is a small village in the Matera province of southern Italy., built on a mountain and known for its handmate pottery baked in grottos (caves) scattered around the hills.
Officials say human settlement in the village goes all the way back to the Paleolithic Peroid, but now there are only about 300 people living in the historic center, and more than 600 empty homes.
Now this is where you possibly come in.
Airbnb and Wonder Grottole are basically looking for model hosts, or what they're calling "Experience and Home hosts" for three months.
Selected winners will be trained for a month then thrust into the community, where they'll live in traditional homes, spend time with other locals to learn skills like vegetable farming, honey harvesting, and of course pasta making.
The four winners will be hosts for incoming visitors who can teach them what they've learned.
All proceeds will be reinvested back into the village.
>> If you're interested in applying, visit italiansabbatical.com.
