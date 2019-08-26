Amazon Fires: A look from above at the devastation

PORTO VELHO, Brazil (CNN) – Hundreds of acres are still on fire in the Amazon.

Some of the wildfires happened naturally, but other fires were lit intentionally to clear land.

Brazil’s president has pledged 43,000 troops to fight the fires.

In some places, it’s so bad you can’t even see how bad it is.

No matter how high you are, you can’t escape the smoke.

These apocalyptic sights are kind of like the warnings of what might happen if the world doesn’t do something about the climate crisis that you keep hearing about.

What’s startling is how much of this immense jungle people have managed to destroy, in so short a time.

They had help.

Fires they lit, and that happen naturally in the dry heat, but usually peak later in the year.

“This is not just a forest that is burning, this is almost a cemetery. Because all you can see is death. The Amazon is extremely fundamental for the water system all over the continent. So, if we cut off the forest we are some years not going to have rain on the south of the country,” said Rosana Villar, Greenpeace Brazil spokeswoman.

G7 leaders including President Donald Trump, have offered to help the impacted countries as quickly as possible.

Rondonia has 6,436 fires burning so far this year in it, according to Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research (INPE). NASA says the state has become one of the most deforested states in the Amazon.

Brazil has 85% more fires burning than this time last year — up to 80,626 nationwide as of Sunday night.

