Amazon Fires: Satellite images show rainforest burning at record rate

(CNN) – Satellite images over Brazil show the Amazon rainforest burning at a record rate.

The fires have been raging for weeks.

This area provides 20% of the world’s atmospheric oxygen – something scientists say is key to slowing global warming.

Activist groups have blamed Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro for relaxing environmental controls, which have accelerated deforestation.

But the president says the fires may have been started by environmentalists trying to make his government look bad on the world stage.

