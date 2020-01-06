Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

American family attacked in Mexico, child killed

World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Tamaulipas (AP) – An American family returning to the U.S. from Mexico has come under attack just south of Texas, with armed gunmen killing a 13-year-old and wounding three others.

The attorney general’s office in the state of Tamaulipas said the child was a U.S. citizen and that the parents were permanent residents of the U.S.

It didn’t identify them further.

The highway on which they were shot Saturday is considered high risk.

It runs through an area that’s disputed by criminal groups including the Gulf Cartel and Zetas.  

The road connects the city of Mier with Nueva Ciudad Guerrero, on the banks of the Rio Grande across the US-Mexico border from Falcon Heights, Texas.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News