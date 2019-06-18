American teens on senior trip in Dominican Republic fall ill

A senior trip to the Dominican Republic turned into a nightmare after a few of those in the group became sick after eating at a restaurant on the resort.

According to KOTV, the Oklahoma teens arrived on the island on June 8 and stayed at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Punta Cana.

That’s the same hotel where at least two other Americans have died or gotten sick.

Liz McLaughlin told KOTV her daughter Libby was among 7 members of the group who became ill.

“We just don’t know what is happening,” McLaughlin told KOTV. “Is it the water? Is it the ice? Is it the food? Is it the food handling? Is it the pesticides?”

The illnesses were reported after several members of the group ate at the resort’s Japanese restaurant, according to KOCO.

“I just woke up, and my stomach was cramping and I was sweating,” Bennet Hill told KOCO. “I was freezing.”

Hill and the others were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

It’s unclear if these illnesses are related to the recent fatal cases reported at several resorts on the island.

Before this group, dozens of Americans also on the island as part of a Jimmy Buffett fan group also became sick while on vacation at the Hotel Riu Palace Macao also in Punta Cana.

There have been at least 8 American citizen deaths in the Dominican Republic in the last year.

