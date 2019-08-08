Amnesty International issues US travel warning over ‘rampant gun violence’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Amnesty International on Wednesday issued an advisory for those traveling to the United States in the wake of the recent mass shootings that left 31 people dead.

The advisory was “issued in light of ongoing high levels of gun violence in the [U.S]” and calls on people around the world “to exercise caution and have an emergency contingency plan when traveling throughout the USA.”

The non-governmental organization advises travelers to avoid places where large crowds gather such as shopping malls and places of worship and to be extra vigilant and caution when visiting local bars and nightclubs.

>> Click here to read the full travel advisory.

Other countries have also issued similar travel warnings about the United States, including Venezuela and Uruguay.

Venezuelan government officials released a statement urging citizens to postpone trips to the U.S. after the “recent acts of violence,” advising Venezuelans to stay away from cities that have the most violence, including Oakland and Stockton.

The Uruguayan government also issued a similar warning urging its citizens to be extra cautious when traveling to the U.S. because of its “increasing indiscriminate violence” and “racism and discrimination that cost the lives of more than 250 people in the first seven months of this year.”

The Japanese Consul in Detroit has also published an alert warning that Japanese nationals “should be aware of the potential for gunfire incidents everywhere in the United States,” describing the country as “a gun society,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

