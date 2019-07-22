An entire island is for sale in Belize for under $500K

HOPKINS VILLAGE, Belize (KRON) – Tired of the sky-high real estate prices in the Bay Area?

What if we told you you could own multiple homes right on the beach? On an entire island?

Even better – what if we told you it could all be yours for the low price of $465,000?

It’s true – pack your bags!

Stann Creek Island, located a little over 10 miles off the coast of Hopkins Village in Belize, is officially on the market with 7th Heaven Properties.

The island itself spans 0.135 acres, but comes with four homes (cabanas), each accommodating two queen-sized beds, a full bathroom, large kitchen, and dining area.

The island is also environmentally friendly, primarily powered using solar energy.

But not to worry – there is a backup generator in case of emergencies.

Thinking outside the box, 7th Heaven says “this island would make an idyllic private retreat or could be converted into a commercial venture such as a diving hotel, guest house or boutique private island resort if desired.”

What do you think of this island for sale?