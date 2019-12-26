Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Ari Behn, Kevin Spacey accuser and Norwegian princess’ ex, dies at 47

World

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

OSLO, Norway (CNN) – A memorial is held in front of the Royal Palace in remembrance of Ari Behn, an author and former husband of Norwegian Princess Martha Louise.

Behn’s family spokesperson announced that he had committed suicide on Christmas Day.

He asked for the public to respect their privacy in the time to come.

Norway’s king and queen said in a statement on Wednesday that Ari was an important part of their family for many years, that they hold fond memories of him, and that they are grieving for his close relatives.

Latest News Stories:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News