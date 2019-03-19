At least 3 killed in Dutch tram shooting, suspect arrested Video Video

UTRECHT (KRON) - Just days after the New Zealand massacre, police in the Dutch city of Utrecht have arrested another shooting suspect in a possible terror attack.

Utrecht is a city of about 330,000 people about 25 miles away from Amsterdam,

Investigators say that is where 37-year-old Gokmen Tanis shot and killed at least three people and wounded nine others inside a tram.

Tanis has been taken into custody and police are investigating a possible terrorist motive for the shooting.

They also say Tanis has had previous run-ins with law enforcement.

A second suspect has also been taken into custody, though at this point it's unclear what his alleged involvement in the shooting was.

Security has been stepped up around mosques and transport stations in the country.

In the United States, the Department of Homeland Security will host the first-ever National Summit on Terrorism Prevention later this year.

It will span two days and bring together tech companies, NGO's, community leaders, law enforcement, social service, providers and more to brainstorm and share ideas about stopping terror attacks.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free the Bay Area's Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES