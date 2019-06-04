At least 4 dead in shooting in Australian city of Darwin

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) – Media reports say a gunman has killed at least four people in the Australian city of Darwin.
Northern Territory Police Duty Superintendent Lee Morgan says a 45-year-old man was in custody following Tuesday’s shooting.
Morgan told Guardian Australia, “At this stage we’ve got reports of four deceased and a number of other people who have been shot.”
Police contacted by The Associated Press declined to comment.
Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported that a man fired a pump action shotgun at the Palms Hotel in the suburb of Woolner in the late afternoon.
