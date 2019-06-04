World

At least 4 dead in shooting in Australian city of Darwin

By:

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 04:19 AM PDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 04:19 AM PDT

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) - Media reports say a gunman has killed at least four people in the Australian city of Darwin.

Northern Territory Police Duty Superintendent Lee Morgan says a 45-year-old man was in custody following Tuesday's shooting.

Morgan told Guardian Australia, "At this stage we've got reports of four deceased and a number of other people who have been shot."

Police contacted by The Associated Press declined to comment.

Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported that a man fired a pump action shotgun at the Palms Hotel in the suburb of Woolner in the late afternoon.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area's Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected