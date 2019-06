At least 4 dead in shooting in Australian city of Darwin

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) - Media reports say a gunman has killed at least four people in the Australian city of Darwin.

Northern Territory Police Duty Superintendent Lee Morgan says a 45-year-old man was in custody following Tuesday's shooting.

Morgan told Guardian Australia, "At this stage we've got reports of four deceased and a number of other people who have been shot."

Police contacted by The Associated Press declined to comment.

Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported that a man fired a pump action shotgun at the Palms Hotel in the suburb of Woolner in the late afternoon.

