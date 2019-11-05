Mothers, children in Mormon family gunned down by Mexican drug cartel

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (KPHO/KTVK/CNN) – Officials say a group of women and children – all members of the Mormon community – have been attacked in Mexico.

Investigators say they haven’t been able to confirm who the victims are, or where they are from.

But a woman in Queen Creek, Arizona says the victims are her American relatives.

Leah Staddon fears the worst as she is glued to her phone, waiting for any word from her family members in Mexico.

“I think a lot of us are just speechless. It’s horrific,” she said.

It was late this morning that she heard the news.

Leah’s sister-in-law, cousin, and nephew’s wife left their family’s ranch outside of Bavispe, Sonora, for a wedding in Chihuahua, with their children in tow.

“My sister could actually see the smoke from her house and they heard the gunshots,” said Leah.

She says another family member saw one of the SUVs they had taken on the side of the road a few miles away from the ranch.

“We just knew the vehicle was on fire and bullet holes all throughout it. It took a good hour or so to get information they were in it. The 4 children. They were all dead,” said Leah.

The other two cars, Leah says, disappeared.

“My sister in law was in one, with 9 of her children and then my cousin was in one with her baby,” she said.

Leah says some of her relatives have recently talked about moving to the states because of the violence there.

“Things that have happened with family members being pulled over by the mafia, guns pointed at their vehicle,” she said.

As for a motive, Leah says she has no idea why anyone would want to harm innocent women and children.

“We just can’t believe this is actually happening to our family, it just seems like a bad dream,” she said.

Mexican officials say the area is remote, which is slowing down their investigation.

U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Christopher Landau tweeted that he’s closely monitoring the situation in the area.

