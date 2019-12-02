Australia introduces ‘world’s 1st’ cell phone detection cameras

(CNN) – The Australian state of New South Wales rolled out “high definition detection cameras” Sunday — designed to catch drivers using cell phones behind the wheel.

Andrew Constance, New South Wales’ minister for roads, said the “world-first” technology would target illegal cell phone use through “fixed and mobile trailer-mounted cameras.”

The cameras will use artificial intelligence to review images and detect illegal use of cell phones, according to transport for NSW.

Images identified as being likely to contain a driver illegally using a cell phone will then be verified by authorized personnel, authorities said, noting that images captured by the system would be quote “securely stored and managed.”

For the first three months, drivers caught out by the technology will receive a warning letter, transport for new south wales said in a statement.

After that offenders will face a fine of up to $344, or $457 in a school zone, and penalty points on their drivers license.

Officials said that a trial of the technology earlier in the year had caught more than 100,000 drivers illegally using a phone at the wheel.