‘Avozilla’ avocados hit stores

Everything may be bigger in Texas, but the folks down under win first prize this time around.

Check out the size of this avocado!

It’s nicknamed “Avozilla,” and it’s five times the size of a normal avocado.

It weighs in at almost three pounds and can cost up to $16 for a single berry.

That’s right – avocados are technically single-seeded berries.

This giant is grown by a farmer in central Queensland.

It’s not the first time it’s been available in stores, but it’s still catching shoppers off guard.

“It’s got a creamy flavor with a nutty taste at the end. Wonderful that we have them for a short season, only for about, I would say probably about a month.”

The farmer behind “Avozilla” isn’t saying how he achieves such a monstrous size, but he promises it’s not genetically modified.

