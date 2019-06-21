Bride reportedly dies after honeymoon in Dominican Republic

A Louisiana woman has reportedly died less than a week after celebrating her honeymoon in the Dominican Republic.

According to WWL-TV, newlyweds Susan Simoneaux and Keith Williams went to Punta Cana after getting married on May 11 and returned home to Luling, Louisiana.

It was there that Simoneaux was rushed to the hospital after her lungs reportedly filled with fluid.

“I would have never went if I would have known,” Williams told WWL-TV. “I did not know to be honest with you.”

Simoneaux is the latest in what’s now at least 10 deaths of American tourists in the Dominican Republic.

Most recently, a New Jersey man was found dead in his hotel room at the Terra Linda Resort in Sousa after he complained of being too hot in a pool the day before.

