CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Giant spider eats possum

Here’s a story that might make you lose your breakfast. 

It features a large Huntsman Spider with a major appetite. 

The arachnid ate an entire pygmy possum – the entire possum. 

This unique moment was captured on camera by a couple on vacation at the Tasmania National Park. 

