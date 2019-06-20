CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Giant spider eats possum

Here’s a story that might make you lose your breakfast.
It features a large Huntsman Spider with a major appetite.
The arachnid ate an entire pygmy possum – the entire possum.
This unique moment was captured on camera by a couple on vacation at the Tasmania National Park.
