CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Giant spider eats possum

Here’s a story that might make you lose your breakfast.

It features a large Huntsman Spider with a major appetite.

The arachnid ate an entire pygmy possum – the entire possum.

This unique moment was captured on camera by a couple on vacation at the Tasmania National Park.

