China concealed extent of coronavirus outbreak: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – China has concealed the extent of the coronavirus outbreak in its country, under-reporting both total cases and death from the virus, according to a new report.

Three U.S officials tell Bloomberg that China’s public reporting on cases and deaths is “intentionally incomplete,” with two of those officials saying a classified report to the White House concludes that China’s numbers are false.

At last check, the country has publicly reported abut 82,000 cases and 3,300 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The outbreak was first reported in Wuhan, China in late 2019.

According to Bloomberg, the Chinese government has repeatedly changed its methodology for counting coronavirus cases and for weeks had excluded people without symptoms.

Just a day ago China reportedly added more than 1,500 asymptomatic cases to its total.

Latest Headlines: