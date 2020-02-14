China reports more virus deaths, cases

BEIJING (AP) — Virus death toll nears 1,400 in China.
China has reported another sharp rise in the number of people infected with a new virus, as the death toll neared 1,400.
The National Health Commission said Friday that 121 more people had died and there were 5,090 new confirmed cases.
