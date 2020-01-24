Coronavirus outbreak closes Shanghai Disneyland, Great Wall of China

SHANGHAI (KRON/CNN) – At least 7 major cities in China are under a travel ban as the Wuhan coronavirus continues to spread.

Major landmarks around China have also closed, including Shanghai Disneyland.

The resort was set to celebrate China’s Lunar New Year, but has closed as a preventative measure against the spread of the virus.

There is no end date listed for the closure.

Disneyland officials said guests who have purchased admission tickets or booked hotel rooms will be refunded.

Parts of the Great Wall of China as Beijing’s Palace Museum (“The Forbidden City”) will also be closed to visitors in a bid to combat the spread of the virus.

BEIJING, CHINA – NOVEMBER 30: Tourists walk on a section of the Great Wall at Badaling, on a cold day after a snowfall on November 30, 2019 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

McDonald’s has also indefinitely shut down operations in a handful of cities in China’s Hubei province amid the outbreak.

Major celebrations have also been canceled, including China’s biggest holiday of the year – Lunar New Year, which falls on a Saturday.

Movies set to open this weekend have been canceled or postponed due to the virus, despite Lunar New Year usually being one of the biggest box office periods, generating more than $800 million in ticket sales last year, according to the China Film Administration.

The virus has killed more than two dozen people and sickened hundreds more since it first broke out in Wuhan.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

