Coronavirus reaches Bay Area as death toll rises

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – China is restricting the travel of 30 million people as the coronavirus death toll rises, but the World Health Organization is not declaring the outbreak a global emergency – for now.

The outbreak which began in Wuhan, China has claimed the lives of 26 people and sickened more than 800 people.

This jump in numbers comes as health officials in Texas investigate a suspected case involving a college student at Texas A&M University.

Officials said that student developed mild symptoms after a trip to China and is being kept in isolation at home.

Earlier this week, a man in Washington state was confirmed to have the virus after a trip to China.

He is under observation in quarantine.

On Thursday a sick passenger who arrived at LAX on an American Airlines flight from Mexico was taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

Here in the Bay Area, a few people are being monitored for the coronavirus.

In Alameda County, fewer than 10 are being tested and in Contra Costa County, they had one case under investigation but the results for that person came back negative.

China announced Friday it is building a 1,000-bed hospital dedicated to patients infected with the virus.

