Court temporarily frees ASAP Rocky from jail

World

STOCKHOLM (AP) – A Swedish court has ruled that American rapper A$AP Rocky and two other U.S. suspects can be freed from detention until Aug. 14, when the verdict on their June 30 assault case will be announced.

It wasn’t immediately clear from the decision Friday by Stockholm District Court whether the three suspects in a beating could leave the country.

Prosecutor Daniel Suneson said in his closing comments that he was seeking a six-month sentence for the rapper, who himself had said earlier Friday that community service would be a proper punishment.

President Trump tweeted support for A$AP following his release, calling it a “Rocky Week.”

