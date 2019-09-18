Deadly global pandemic could kill up to 80M: report

(KSWB/CNN) – The world is at a heightened risk for a deadly global pandemic that could kill up to 80 million people.

That’s according to a new report published Wednesday by the World Health Organization.

The report says in a worst-case scenario situation, such a pandemic could kill between 50 and 80 million people, destabilize nations, and disrupt the global economy.

Experts found several factors that could exacerbate the spread of a pandemic – including increased globalization that would allow the disease to travel at a much higher rate.

The report also said online misinformation and growing distrust in institutions could be an obstacle for health workers fighting disease.

Latest News Headlines: