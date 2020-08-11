Dr. Pepper confirms there’s a soda shortage at grocery stores

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Dr. Pepper is confirming there is indeed a shortage impacting all Dr. Pepper products at grocery stores.

Dr. Pepper didn’t cite a reason for the shortage of its products, but rather offered customers some hopeful words, saying it is “doing everything we can to get it back into your hands.”

The company also advised customers to contact their local stores to check the latest availability of Dr. Pepper Products.

Toilet paper brand Charmin seemed to poke fun at the news, responding to Dr. Pepper, “welcome to the club. We feel your pain.”

Welcome to the club. We feel your pain.😉 — Charmin (@Charmin) August 10, 2020

DP responded by showing some love to the TP company.

TP and DP – in this together 🤝 — Dr Pepper (@drpepper) August 10, 2020

