(KRON) — Turkey and Syria were rocked by a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that killed at least 2,300 people on Monday, local time.

Following the devastating earthquake, Elon Musk said he would send aid via the Starlink network “as soon as approved,” in a tweet. The Turkish government declined, Bloomberg reported.

Starlink is not approved by Turkish government yet. SpaceX can send as soon as approved. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2023

Musk’s tweet was in response to a Twitter user saying “severe communication shortages are happening” after the massive earthquake hit Turkey near the Syrian border. The Starlink network provides satellite broadband communication and is run by Musk’s company SpaceX.

Bloomberg reported an anonymous Turkish official thanked Musk for his offer but said the country had enough satellite capacity and its base stations were running on battery power, but some areas could not be provided with electricity.

The earthquake has toppled hundreds of buildings on both sides of the border devastating the area and killing thousands. The region sits on a fault line and is often impacted by earthquakes. A similarly powerful earthquake that hit the northeast region of the country killed 18,000 in 1999.