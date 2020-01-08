Finland’s new PM wants citizens on a four-day workweek

HELSINKI, Finland (KRON) – Do you think you’d work better on a 4-day workweek or a 5-day workweek?

If you’re thinking four, you may be on to something.

In Finland, the newly-installed prime minister and youngest prime minster in the world, 34-year-old Sanna Marin, wants to install a 4-day workweek for her citizens.

Marin had previously proposed putting the entire country on a 3-day workweek consisting of 6-hour workdays in an attempt to transition the country to what she called “the next step for us in working life.”

Details have yet to be released.

Finland is a known champion for flexible work schedules.

In 1996, the government introduced a law that gave employees the right to shift their hours up to three hours earlier or later than their employers’ typical requirements.

Last summer, Microsoft introduced its employees to a trial 4-day workweek and found that employee productivity went up almost 40%, with more than 90% of Microsoft’s 2,000+ employees saying they were impacted by the new measures.

That same year, New Zealand firm Perpetual Guardian called its two-month trial of a 4-day workweek a “success in improving work-life balance.”

In 2015, Sweden tested a 6-hour workweek in Gothenburg, with workers reporting boosted productivity and better health.

Latest Stories: