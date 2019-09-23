Friend remembers man who drowned during underwater proposal

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB/CNN) – A Louisiana man drowned shortly after proposing to his girlfriend.

It happened while the couple was vacationing in Tanzania, where they were staying in a cabin with a bedroom submerged in the ocean.

Kenesha Antoine shared the heartbreaking video on Facebook showing the last precious moments of her boyfriend, Steven Weber’s life.

The two were at the resort when Weber took a diver underwater with a note in a ziplocked bag for the love of his life.

One side of the note read, “I can’t hold my breath long enough to tell you everything I love about you, but everything I love about you I love more every day.”

On the other side of the note, Weber asked Antoine to marry him.

But then Weber swam off, and never surfaced.

On Facebook, Antoine wrote, “You never emerged from those depths, so you never got to hear my answer, ‘Yes! Yes! A million times, yes, I will marry you!'”

“He told me that I’m going to marry this one, that’s what he told me, he said I’m going to marry Kenesha, I’m going to ask her to marry me,” said friend Jarred Monson.

The love of music and dancing brought them together many moons ago.

Monson says he broke down a few times at work Friday but knows Steven would want him to be strong.

“That smile never stops but he’s the kind of guy that when he walks into a room, he’s glowing and its like the ripple effect, it makes you feel very happy to be around him because he’s just a beautiful and very bright bright soul,” said Monson.

Steven and Kenesha’s love stopped short before they were set to spend the rest of their lives together.

But their love will endure.

As she said, “I will find you and marry you in the next lifetime, and the next, and the next, and the next, I love you so much, and I always will.”

The resort issued a statement confirming the death, saying “our sincerest apologies, thoughts and prayers are with his girlfriend, families, and friends impacted by this tragic accident.”

Authorities are now investigating.

