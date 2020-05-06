German soccer league Bundesliga to resume under new coronavirus rules

The empty stadium Signal Iduna Park of the Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund is pictured in Dortmund, western Germany, on May 5, 2020, due to the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. – German football is waiting for the green light as during Chancellor Angela Merkel’s crucial meeting with the Presidents of the Lander (regional states) on May 6, 2020 will be decided whether or not to allow the Bundesliga to resume, behind closed doors and on the basis of a draconian health protocol. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

(KRON) – German chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday announced pro-soccer league Bundesliga will resume in mid-May amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bundesliga has been suspended since March due to the pandemic lockdown.

It is scheduled to restart May 16-17, becoming one of the first major sporting leagues worldwide to get the green light to resume games.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

