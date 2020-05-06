German soccer league Bundesliga to resume under new coronavirus rules

(KRON) – German chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday announced pro-soccer league Bundesliga will resume in mid-May amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Bundesliga has been suspended since March due to the pandemic lockdown.
It is scheduled to restart May 16-17, becoming one of the first major sporting leagues worldwide to get the green light to resume games.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
