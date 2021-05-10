Goose, goslings hitch a ride with police in Ontario

Police in Ottawa, Ontario, picked up a mother goose and her goslings and gave them a ride on May 9, police said.

“Officers responded to a call of geese trying to cross Bank Street at Heron Road yesterday. As this caused a traffic concern, officers apprehended the goose & goslings and relocated them to a nearby river,” Ottawa Police said in a post on Facebook. “Although it was a wild goose chase, there was no fowl play suspected.”

Video filmed by Ottawa Police shows the geese hopping out of the cruiser one by one.