Greenland to Trump: ‘Not for sale’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Greenland’s government is responding after President Donald Trump reportedly – on multiple occasions – expressed interested in purchasing it from the Danish government.

“We are open for business, but we’re not for sale,” wrote Greenland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a tweet.

The president’s interest in buying Greenland was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

According to the publication, Trump has raised the issue during meetings and dinners, with “varying degrees of seriousness” – questioning aides about the possible advantages of purchasing the autonomous Danish territory.

It is home to the U.S. military’s northernmost base, some 750 miles above the Arctic Circle.

CNN contributed to this report.

Latest News Headlines: