Happy Mexican Independence Day: What to know about September 16

Fireworks go off over an empty Zocalo Square during the ceremony “The Shout” (El Grito) marking the start of Independence Day celebrations in Mexico City on September 15, 2020. – Mexican President Lopez Obrador celebrated the 210th anniversary of the Independence of Mexico without a viewing public due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by CLAUDIO CRUZ / AFP) (Photo by CLAUDIO CRUZ/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Happy Mexican Independence Day!

Two hundred and eleven years ago today, Father Miguel Hidalgo rang the bell in the small town of Dolores as he cried out to the Mexican people to rise up against the Spanish rule and fight for independence.

And after a decade-long revolution, Mexico was finally free.

Mexican Independence Day is celebrated every 16th of September not only in Mexico — but around the world.

The day is often confused with Cinco de Mayo for many Americans. Unlike the 16th of September, Cinco de Mayo is not a national holiday in Mexico.

Every year, it’s a tradition for the Mexican president to honor the legacy of Father Hidalgo by performing a reenactment of sorts from the Plaza del Zócalo in Mexico City.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador waves a Mexican flag, flanked by his wife Beatriz Gutierrez, on the main balcony of the National Palace during the ceremony “The Shout” (El Grito) marking the start of Independence Day celebrations in Mexico City on September 15, 2020. – Mexican President Lopez Obrador celebrates the 210th anniversary of the Independence of Mexico without a viewing public due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP) (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images)

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO – SEPTEMBER 15: Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador delivers a speech as he gives the annual independence shout from the balcony of the National Palace to kick off Independence Day celebrations on September 15, 2020 in Mexico City, Mexico. This year, the El Zocalo square remains closed for the general public due to coronavirus restrictions. Every year the President marks the “Grito de Dolores” to commemorate the 1810 call to arms made by priest Miguel Hidalgo. The struggle for independence from Spain was finally achieved in 1821. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

For the second year in a row due to COVID-19 restrictions, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador alongside the first lady gave a “grito”, rang the bell and waved the Mexican flag in front of an empty central plaza.

“El grito” is what kicks off Mexican Independence Day the night before — just before midnight.

“El grito” refers to El Grito de Dolores, “the cry” that Father Miguel Hidalgo delivered to his parish on Sept. 16, 1810.

The cry was a call to the Mexican people to rise up against the Spaniards after dealing with three centuries of Spanish Rule in Mexico.

And now — the tradition remains more alive than ever.

Mexicans, Mexican Americans and others around the world gather on the night of Sept. 15 for “El Grito”.

Although COVID restrictions have put a pause on large gatherings, you can’t restrict the amount of pride Mexicans have for their country on Sept. 16 and all year long.

And the celebrations continue.

Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 is Hispanic Heritage Month. Mexicans, Mexican-Americans and other Latinos and Hispanics take part in a variety of month-long celebrations.

Parts of the Bay Area are celebrating their own ways. Check back for a full list of events happening in the Bay Area to honor Hispanic Heritage Month.