Meghan Markle may give first interview to Ellen DeGeneres

Meghan Markle has told her inner circle of friends she is planning to give her first interview to Ellen DeGeneres after the two have become close, insiders exclusively told DailyMail.com.

‘Ellen and Meghan have already discussed a sit-down interview. That’s been in the works for quite some time now,’ a source at the Ellen Show confirmed.

The two met by chance years ago at a dog shelter in Los Angeles where Ellen encouraged Meghan to adopt her first dog Bogart, and the women have stayed in touch.

Ellen and her wife Portia de Rossi even took a trip to London to visit Prince Harry and Meghan after the birth of Archie over the summer, remarking on her talk show: ‘I see them get attacked and it’s not fair. They are two of the most down-to-earth compassionate people, they’re doing so much good for the world.’

For the exclusive DailyMail.com story: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7917487/Meghan-Markle-plans-interview-Ellen-understands-pain.html

