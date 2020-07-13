Hong Kong Disneyland to close again amid new COVID-19 outbreak in China

HONG KONG (KRON) – Hong Kong Disneyland is closing after a new outbreak of COVID-19 cases in China amid the coronavirus pandemic.

CNN reports the resort will close July 15 until further notice.

The park had reopened less than a month ago on June 18 after closing late January during the first surge of coronavirus cases.

“As required by the government and health authorities in line with prevention efforts taking place across Hong Kong, Hong Kong Disneyland park will temporarily close from July 15. The Hong Kong Disneyland Resort hotels will remain open with an adjusted level of services. They have put in place enhanced health and safety measures that reflect the guidance of health and government authorities, such as social distancing measures and increased cleaning and sanitization,” a Disney spokesperson told CNN.

Several safety guidelines were in place, including mandatory face masks and temperature checks.

The news of Hong Kong Disneyland‘s closure comes just days after Disney World theme parks Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom reopened over the weekend.

Florida on Saturday reported the highest daily coronavirus numbers of any state since mid-March.

Epcot and Hollywood Studios in Orlando are still scheduled to reopen this Wednesday.

