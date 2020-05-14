Iceland reopens to tourists in June, will offer free COVID-19 tests upon arrival

REYKJAVIK, Iceland (KRON) – The prime minister of Iceland has announced plans to reopen the country’s borders to tourists by June 15.

Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir announced in an official statement that travel restrictions would be loosened “no later than June 15 2020, while from May 15 some professionals arriving in Iceland including scientists, filmmakers, and athletes will be eligible for a modified quarantine.”

Travelers who can prove with official documentation that they are healthy will not be subject to another coronavirus test. That means you must have a medical note confirming you had a recent negative test.

Otherwise, travelers must undergo a 14-day home quarantine.

“It’s very important to be able to have a more long-term view of things than we’ve been able to until now,” Bjarnheiour Hallsdottir, the chair of the Icelandic Travel Industry Association, told RUV, the Reykjavik Grapevine reports.

“I believe that if everything goes well, we should see some tourists here this summer. For those who want to come, this will be a very real possibility.”

At this time only travelers with Schengen region passports are allowed to enter Iceland.

It’s important to note that getting to Iceland may be difficult as many airlines remain grounded or offer a limited schedule during the coronavirus pandemic.

Iceland, which has a population of about 364,000, has had 1,802 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 10 related deaths, according to Johns Hopkins data.

Latest Stories: