IKEA shares famous meatballs recipe so you can make it at home

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – IKEA stores may be closed during the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the Swedish retailer’s world-famous meatballs at home!

Everyone knows a trip to IKEA isn’t complete without a serving of their classic Swedish meatballs, but while all IKEA stores remain shutdown, how can one get their fix?

IKEA on Monday figured out a solution – just share the recipe with everyone!

“We know that some people might be missing our meatballs, which is why we’ve released an at-home alternative which, using easily accessible ingredients, will help those looking for some inspiration in the kitchen,” said Lorena Lourido, Country Food Manager at IKEA.

Ikea has given step by step instructions for people to make their famous meatballs at home during lockdown. (IKEA)



“Staying at home can be hard, but we want to help make everyone’s lives that little bit easier and more enjoyable. Bon appétit or, smaklig måltid, as we say in Sweden!”

Here’s the recipe:

Ingredients – Meatballs

Makes 16 – 20

500g beef mince

250g pork mince

1 onion finely chopped

1 clove of garlic (crushed or minced)

100g breadcrumbs

1 egg

5 tablespoons of whole milk

salt and pepper to taste

Ingredients – Iconic Swedish cream sauce

dash of oil

40g butter

40g plain flour

150ml vegetable stock

150ml beef stock

150ml thick double cream

2 teaspoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Method

Meatballs

Combine beef and pork mince and mix thoroughly to break up any lumps. Add finely chopped onion, garlic, breadcrumbs, egg and mix. Add milk and season well with salt and pepper.

Shape mixture into small, round balls. Place on a clean plate, cover and store in the fridge for 2 hours (to help them hold their shape whilst cooking).

In a frying pan, heat oil on medium heat. When hot, gently add your meatballs and brown on all sides.

When browned, add to an ovenproof dish and cover. Place in a hot oven (180°C or 160°C fan) and cook for a further 30 minutes.

Swedish cream sauce

In frying pan, melt 40g of butter. Whisk in 40g of plain and continue cooking, stirring continuously, for 2 minutes, allowing the flour to cook through. Add 150ml of vegetable stock and 150ml of beef stock and continue to stir. Add 150ml thick double cream, 2 teaspoons of soy sauce and 1 teaspoon of Dijon mustard. Bring to a simmer and allow the sauce to thicken. Continue to stir.

When ready to eat, serve with your favourite potatoes – either creamy mash or mini new boiled potatoes. Enjoy!

