Indian police fine driver for doing pushups on moving vehicle

A man in Uttar Pradesh, India, who appeared in a video doing pushups on top of a moving car, has apologized for the stunt in a video released by local police.

In the video, the man, named Ujjawal Yadav, can be seen leaving the driver’s side of a vehicle, climbing onto its roof, and doing a series of pushups.

“You worked hard so here is your reward,” the caption on a version of the video released by police says. A police fine is then shown.

The video then shows Yadav standing in front of the same vehicle. “My name is Ujjawal Yadav and I made a video doing a dangerous stunt on a moving car. This will not be repeated in the future. I apologize for my behavior,” he says, according to local media.

“Some push-ups will only bring you down in the eyes of law! Stay strong and stay safe,” police said of the video.

