Indian police fine driver for doing pushups on moving vehicle

World

by: @Uppolice via Storyful

Posted: / Updated:

A man in Uttar Pradesh, India, who appeared in a video doing pushups on top of a moving car, has apologized for the stunt in a video released by local police.

In the video, the man, named Ujjawal Yadav, can be seen leaving the driver’s side of a vehicle, climbing onto its roof, and doing a series of pushups.

“You worked hard so here is your reward,” the caption on a version of the video released by police says. A police fine is then shown.

The video then shows Yadav standing in front of the same vehicle. “My name is Ujjawal Yadav and I made a video doing a dangerous stunt on a moving car. This will not be repeated in the future. I apologize for my behavior,” he says, according to local media.

“Some push-ups will only bring you down in the eyes of law! Stay strong and stay safe,” police said of the video.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News