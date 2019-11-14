Live Now
Instagram tests hiding likes for users worldwide

by: CNN Newsource

(CNN) — Instagram is doing away with likes, at least for certain accounts.

The social media giant announced it is expanding its months-long test to hide like counts to the rest of the world.

Instagram tweeted if users are part of the test they’ll no longer see likes and views on photos and videos of others.

But users will still be able to see likes on their accounts.

The company says it’s all a part of an initiative to change the way people engage with the photo-sharing service.

Instagram began testing the change in several countries including Australia, Brazil, and Canada earlier this year.

The company claims the feedback has been positive.

