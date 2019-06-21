Iran releases first images of downed US drone

Amid escalating tensions, a U.S. official has told CNN that President Donald Trump approved military strikes against Iran but abruptly pulled back Thursday night.

They were meant as retaliation after Iran shot down an American drone over the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian TV released video they claim shows pieces of that U.S. drone.

The sticking point between Washington and Tehran has been the location of the drone when it was shot down.

Iran says it was in their airspace, while the U.S. says it was over international waters.

Both countries have released satellite coordinates to prove their respective points.

The escalated tensions have led some airlines to change flight plans so that they avoid the drone strike area.

